Man City face potential clash with Real Madrid as Champions League semi-final draw Liverpool could play Villarreal

Liverpool and Manchester City know their way to the Champions League final as we approach the commercial end of the competition.

Liverpool and City are both set to advance to the last four after winning the first leg of the quarter-finals, but Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are out.

getty Liverpool and Man City are in a bid to try their hand at the famous trophy this season

The Blues put on a great performance against Real Madrid but lost 5–4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

If Pep Guardiola’s team advances, Real will now take on City in the semi-finals.

Villarreal registered a resounding victory over Bayern Munich in the second quarterfinal match.

And Liverpool are most likely to face them in the last four after beating Benfica 3-1…