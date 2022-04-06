Man City have more experience in tight title race than Liverpool

John Stones has said that Manchester City will be calling on his experience of the 2019 Premier League title race to look at Liverpool’s challenge this season.

The two teams were separated by one point at the top of the table at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The momentum shifted towards Liverpool when they closed a gap that was 14 points at one stage, but Stones insisted City had already shown they had Jurgen Klopp’s side a tight title. What to keep in the race for when they won the league on the last day by one point in 2018-19.

“It came to the last game [in 2019]That’s why we’ve been in these situations before and we certainly learned from the experience of that time,”…