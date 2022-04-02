Man City, Liverpool both won the EPL; Brentford beat Chelsea

Liverpool completed their 119-day mission to remove Manchester City from the top of the English Premier League.

It only lasted a few hours.

The status quo was finally maintained in what was promised to be another entertaining battle for the title between the two giants of North West England after both teams won on Saturday.

Liverpool were first, beating Watford 2–0 to register 10 consecutive wins in the league.

That means the city dropped out of first place for the first time since December 4 – but not for long.

Pep Guardiola’s team charged Burnley after barely 30 minutes, taking the lead after five minutes and winning 2–0.

Liverpool and City have games in the Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday in what could yet be the deciding meeting at City…