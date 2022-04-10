Man City, Liverpool play out for thrilling draw in top-of-the-table clash

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (AP) – So much intensity, such a good margin, but nothing is settled. However, the destination of the Premier League title remains in the hands of Manchester City.

A point still separates City from Liverpool at the top of the standings after England’s best two teams meet on Sunday to finish 2-2 for the second time this season.

Liverpool were in recovery mode as far as the season is concerned. On his 30th birthday, Sadio Mane equalized in 47 seconds in the second half, stopping City from progressing, and keeping the title race pretty much alive.

The pace of the first half showed why defending champions City were 14 points ahead in January, but also why the 2020 title winners are still in contention.

For all moments of high…