Man City reclaim top spot after Watford to Liverpool with Burnley win

Manchester City ensured they finished the day at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley.

In response to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilke Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage from a huge week ahead, including the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atlético Madrid. And next week’s trip is included. of the Reds.