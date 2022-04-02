Man City reclaim top spot after Watford to Liverpool with Burnley win

Manchester City ensured they finished the day at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley.

In response to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilke Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage from a huge week ahead, including the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atlético Madrid. And next week’s trip is included. of the Reds.

City were 13 points clear after beating Chelsea in January – a figure inflated by games hosted by Liverpool – but Turf Moor after Jurgen Klopp’s side sent Burnley to relegation rivals Watford for their 10th consecutive league win. I reached second place.

Kevin De Bruyne (left) Burnley (Martin …

