Man City return to Premier League summit

Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League with a 2 away win at Burnley.

They leapfrog from Liverpool, who briefly went to the summit after their 2-nil win at home at Watford in the opening kick-off.

Third-placed Chelsea were beaten 4–1 by Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves won 2–1 against West Midlands rivals Aston Villa, Southampton and Leeds drew 1-all, and it was a goalless game between Brighton and Norwich.

Manchester United would move to fourth place if they beat Leicester later.

Third-placed Hearts have been drawn to a 1-all draw at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

They are 14 points clear of fourth, after Dundee United drew from the same scoreline at Hibbs, who are in sixth place.

