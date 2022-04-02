Man City star Ilkay Gundogan beat Mesut Ozil to enter Premier League record books

Ilkay Gundogan entered the record books on Saturday as Manchester City continue their push for the Premier League title at Burnley.

After their nearest rivals Liverpool were momentarily overtaken by them in a 2–0 win over Watford, City knew they had to come up with a response. And he made no mistake as he produced a professional performance at Turf Moor.

Pep Guardiola’s team took the lead in the first five minutes of the game with a goal from Kevin de Bruyne. The visitors, however, did not give up with their pressure, and they doubled their lead in the middle of the first half, scoring three points to take them back to the top of the table.

And while that second goal gave…