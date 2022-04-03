Man City stay ahead of Liverpool, Brentford overtake Chelsea

Man City beat Burnley 2-0

One point ahead of champions Liverpool

Chelsea suffer 4-1 loss to Brentford

Fred Rescue Point for Man United

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) – Manchester City maintained their slim advantage at the top of the Premier League with a regular 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 to keep their title ambitions alive. defeated by

Brentford scored a stunning 4–1 win at Chelsea with Christian Eriksson among the scorers and Manchester United were held to a disappointing 1–1 draw by Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Kevin de Bruyne put Manchester City ahead after five minutes when he got the top corner from a Raheem Sterling pass and Ilke Gundogan added another before halftime to put City one point ahead of Liverpool.