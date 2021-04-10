Man City stunned by 10-men Leeds as Bielsa’s side leapfrog Arsenal in PL table

Stuart Dallas’ brilliant double helped 10-men Leeds secure a sensational 2-1 victory against the Premier League champions elect in Manchester City on Saturday.

Dallas gave the visitors a first-half lead at the Etihad, but just moments later Whites skipper Liam Cooper was shown his marching orders for a rash challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Getty Stuart Dallas struck twice to down Pep Guardiola’s men

City pressed for an equaliser after the break and it finally came 15 minutes from time as Bernardo Silva flicked the ball into the path of Ferran Torres who clipped the ball past Illan Meslier.

But Northern Ireland international Dallas struck deep into stoppage time as Marcelo Bielsa’s men secured a brilliant three points.

On the win, Dallas told BT Sport: “It’s a great result for us. That was tough out there, it’s hard enough against any team with 11 men, never mind against Man City with 10.

“We came here with a gameplan that we always go to anywhere with and when you go down to 10 men that has to change a little bit.

red mist Leeds skipper Cooper shown red for ‘career-ending’ challenge in shock win over Man

verdict West Ham backed to seal top four spot as Chelsea told they have fluffed chances

gameday Man City v Leeds: Guardiola’s side look to take another step towards league glory

latest Lampard reveals he’s turned down ‘flattering’ offers since Chelsea sacking

revealed Kane ready to leave Spurs if they don’t secure CL football

Improve Haaland and Kane deals, plus new defenders – the key to Spurs and United’s futures







“We dug in, we showed a different side to us that we’re able to defend when we need to – that’s been criticised throughout the season and I thought defensively we stood up.

“You should never give up no matter what team you play with but down to 10 men, they equalise and everybody’s probably thinking we’re going to cave in but we managed to find something.

“It’s about how much you really want it and giving that extra bit when it’s needed.”