LATEST

Man City v Leeds live: Pep Guardiola’s side look to take another step towards league glory

Avatar
By
Posted on
Premier League leaders Manchester City host Leeds United in Saturday’s early kick-off

Premier League leaders Manchester City can take another step towards top-flight glory when they host Leeds United in Saturday’s early kick-off.

City are just four wins from reclaiming the league crown following their victory at Leicester last weekend.

Premier League leaders Manchester City host Leeds United in Saturday’s early kick-off

Premier League leaders Manchester City host Leeds United in Saturday’s early kick-off

These two drew 1-1 at Elland Road in October after Rodrigo cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener.

Leeds beat Sheffield United last time out and have a good chance of finishing in the top ten in their first season back in the top-flight.

This match will see the rematch of two great coaches in Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa and should be a thrilling clash.

Contents hide
1 Man City v Leeds: How to listen
2 Man City v Leeds: Team news
3 Man City v Leeds: What has been said?
4 Man City v Leeds: Match stats and facts

Man City v Leeds: How to listen

This match will get under way at 12:30pm on Saturday, April 10.

Full coverage from the Etihad will be live on Miracle, with our pre-match build-up starting at 11am.

Reshmin Chowdhury will be your host and commentary will come from Sam Matterface and Trevor Sinclair.

To tune in, click the radio player below or HERE for the live stream.

Here are the other ways to listen…

App iPhoneDownload from the Apple store

AndroidDownload from Google Play

Radio – Miracle is available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

TV – Listen to Miracle through your TV on the following channels: Sky: Channel 0108 Virgin Media: Channel 927 Freeview: Channel 723 Freesat: Channel 731

Jason Cundy and Perry Groves sing Sergio Aguero’s praises – He’s been a complete success at Man City in every single way!

Man City v Leeds: Team news

City are likely to ring the changes after their midweek Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho were all on the bench and are in contention to start.

Leeds winger Jack Harrison, in his third season on loan from City, is not available, but Bielsa will otherwise choose from virtually a full-strength squad.

Man City: TO FOLLOW

Subs:

Leeds: TO FOLLOW

Subs:

Man City v Leeds: What has been said?

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: “Both teams aim for creativity and this helps in building a good spectacle.

“The team will be subject to a big, big test against the leaders Manchester City and we will see how the team has evolved.

“Three years now we’ve been trying to play in one way, but when you’re trying to play in a certain way there is always things to correct.

“If you change the way you play, then you start another process. I always think you have to improve the way you want to play rather than choose a different way to play.”

Rodrigo secured a 1-1 draw for Leeds against Man City earlier this season

AFP

Rodrigo secured a 1-1 draw for Leeds against Man City earlier this season

Man City v Leeds: Match stats and facts

  • Manchester City are set to host Leeds for a match for the first time since February 2013, a 4-0 win in the FA Cup. In the Premier League, the sides have only met at the Etihad once, a 1-1 draw in December 2003.
  • Leeds have only won one of their seven away Premier League matches against Man City (D4 L2), a 4-0 victory at Maine Road in January 2001 with goals from Eirik Bakke, Lee Bowyer and a Robbie Keane brace.
  • Leeds enjoyed 52% possession in the 1-1 draw with Man City earlier this season – no team has ever had more possession in both top-flight league meetings in a season with a side managed by Pep Guardiola across his spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City.
  • Leeds United have won only one of their 19 Premier League games against the side starting the day top of the table (D9 L9), failing to win each of their last eight such matches since beating Middlesbrough in August 2000 (2-1).
  • Manchester City have gone unbeaten in each of their last 41 Premier League games against newly promoted sides at the Etihad Stadium (W36 D5), since a 0-2 loss to Reading in February 2007 under Stuart Pearce.
  • Manchester City have kept a league-high 17 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, just three behind their best tally of shutouts in a Premier League campaign (20 in 2018-19). Indeed, since the turn of the year, the Citizens have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their 17 league games, conceding just nine goals in the process (W16 L1).
  • Leeds United’s total of 42 points from 30 Premier League games is their best tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 2001-02 (51 pts), when they finished fifth. Indeed, their total of 47 goals is their highest return at this stage of a Premier League campaign since 1999-00 (49).
  • Man City boss Pep Guardiola has registered at least one win over 75 of the 77 opponents he has faced in his top-flight league managerial career – Leeds are one of the two he hasn’t beaten (P1 D1), along with Middlesbrough (P2 D2).
  • Man City striker Sergio Agüero netted a brace in his only previous appearance against Leeds, a 4-0 win in the FA Cup in February 2013. It would be his first Premier League game against the Whites, with the Argentinian scoring against 32 of the 33 previous opponents he’s faced, failing only against Bolton Wanderers.
  • No Leeds player has created more chances (55) or provided more assists (6) in the Premier League this season than Raphinha. The winger has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals in 2020-21 (6 goals, 6 assists), only four Brazilians have registered more goal involvements in their first Premier League season: Felipe Anderson (13 in 2018-19), Roberto Firmino (17 in 2015-16), Elano (17 in 2007-08) and Robinho (19 in 2008-09).

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView");

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
805
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
805
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
783
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
759
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
751
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
748
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
696
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
639
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
637
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top