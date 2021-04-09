Man City v Leeds live: Pep Guardiola’s side look to take another step towards league glory

Premier League leaders Manchester City can take another step towards top-flight glory when they host Leeds United in Saturday’s early kick-off.
City are just four wins from reclaiming the league crown following their victory at Leicester last weekend.
These two drew 1-1 at Elland Road in October after Rodrigo cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener.
Leeds beat Sheffield United last time out and have a good chance of finishing in the top ten in their first season back in the top-flight.
This match will see the rematch of two great coaches in Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa and should be a thrilling clash.
Man City v Leeds: How to listen
This match will get under way at 12:30pm on Saturday, April 10.
Full coverage from the Etihad will be live on Miracle, with our pre-match build-up starting at 11am.
Reshmin Chowdhury will be your host and commentary will come from Sam Matterface and Trevor Sinclair.
To tune in, click the radio player below or HERE for the live stream.
Here are the other ways to listen…
App iPhone – Download from the Apple store
Android – Download from Google Play
Radio – Miracle is available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
TV – Listen to Miracle through your TV on the following channels: Sky: Channel 0108 Virgin Media: Channel 927 Freeview: Channel 723 Freesat: Channel 731
Man City v Leeds: Team news
City are likely to ring the changes after their midweek Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.
Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho were all on the bench and are in contention to start.
Leeds winger Jack Harrison, in his third season on loan from City, is not available, but Bielsa will otherwise choose from virtually a full-strength squad.
Man City: TO FOLLOW
Subs:
Leeds: TO FOLLOW
Subs:
Man City v Leeds: What has been said?
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: “Both teams aim for creativity and this helps in building a good spectacle.
“The team will be subject to a big, big test against the leaders Manchester City and we will see how the team has evolved.
“Three years now we’ve been trying to play in one way, but when you’re trying to play in a certain way there is always things to correct.
“If you change the way you play, then you start another process. I always think you have to improve the way you want to play rather than choose a different way to play.”
Man City v Leeds: Match stats and facts
- Manchester City are set to host Leeds for a match for the first time since February 2013, a 4-0 win in the FA Cup. In the Premier League, the sides have only met at the Etihad once, a 1-1 draw in December 2003.
- Leeds have only won one of their seven away Premier League matches against Man City (D4 L2), a 4-0 victory at Maine Road in January 2001 with goals from Eirik Bakke, Lee Bowyer and a Robbie Keane brace.
- Leeds enjoyed 52% possession in the 1-1 draw with Man City earlier this season – no team has ever had more possession in both top-flight league meetings in a season with a side managed by Pep Guardiola across his spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City.
- Leeds United have won only one of their 19 Premier League games against the side starting the day top of the table (D9 L9), failing to win each of their last eight such matches since beating Middlesbrough in August 2000 (2-1).
- Manchester City have gone unbeaten in each of their last 41 Premier League games against newly promoted sides at the Etihad Stadium (W36 D5), since a 0-2 loss to Reading in February 2007 under Stuart Pearce.
- Manchester City have kept a league-high 17 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, just three behind their best tally of shutouts in a Premier League campaign (20 in 2018-19). Indeed, since the turn of the year, the Citizens have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their 17 league games, conceding just nine goals in the process (W16 L1).
- Leeds United’s total of 42 points from 30 Premier League games is their best tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 2001-02 (51 pts), when they finished fifth. Indeed, their total of 47 goals is their highest return at this stage of a Premier League campaign since 1999-00 (49).
- Man City boss Pep Guardiola has registered at least one win over 75 of the 77 opponents he has faced in his top-flight league managerial career – Leeds are one of the two he hasn’t beaten (P1 D1), along with Middlesbrough (P2 D2).
- Man City striker Sergio Agüero netted a brace in his only previous appearance against Leeds, a 4-0 win in the FA Cup in February 2013. It would be his first Premier League game against the Whites, with the Argentinian scoring against 32 of the 33 previous opponents he’s faced, failing only against Bolton Wanderers.
- No Leeds player has created more chances (55) or provided more assists (6) in the Premier League this season than Raphinha. The winger has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals in 2020-21 (6 goals, 6 assists), only four Brazilians have registered more goal involvements in their first Premier League season: Felipe Anderson (13 in 2018-19), Roberto Firmino (17 in 2015-16), Elano (17 in 2007-08) and Robinho (19 in 2008-09).
fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView");