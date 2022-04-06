Man City vs Atletico Madrid results: Champions League final scores, goals and reports

There’s no “overthinking” here, just brilliant instinct and inspiration.

This first leg of the Champions League quarter-final went against expectations, as the brilliant Phil Foden did something no one could stop.

Just when it looked like Atletico Madrid were losing Diego Simeone’s oldest round 0-0 at Manchester City, the playmaker did something as simple as a goal from Kevin De Bruyne and a 1-0 win for Pep Guardiola. .

That it was from their first touch, just brought in as a sub, made it all the more special.

It will only add to the excitement about Foden’s future that a 21-year-old English player will be doing these kinds of things in games like this, but he already has some back catalogue, and it also means that City will be present. Looks very bright.

This 1-0 win was totally…