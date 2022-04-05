Man City vs Atletico Madrid results, highlights and analysis: De Bruyne finally breaks through Simeone’s wall

Etihad Stadium, Manchester – Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Back in Manchester after beating Manchester United in the previous round, Atletico were generally determined during the first half – starving themselves of possession and City of chances.

But the hosts took things forward after the break and Guardiola, whose strategy has often been put under the microscope on these occasions, came to trump with a triple replacement in the 70th minute.

Phil Foden, a surprise omission from the starting XI, was one of the new faces and was on the field for a little over a minute when he shot De Bruyne across Jan Oblak and down the left with a low right foot to arrow. left for ,