April 10, 2022, 4:05 pm What New Information One Hour They Don Pass

come from Via Dis Photo, Getty Images

Sadio Mane scored an opening goal from the second half to help Liverpool collect a point for a top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City as the Dame draw for the Etihad was 2-2.

De Merseyside Club come back twice for a peg back City Way Bin Luc Dame Go Carry the Day.

Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus in the first half and a goal from Diogo Jota for the Liverpool bin placed City for the crucial match for the de driving seat.

But the Senegalese forward, Mane, equalizes seconds after the start of the second half.

The D match really shows that today is worth two Days Via Days as both teams show full strength.

Nothing fits in a different dis two for a dis match in the die end as the dem share a point each.