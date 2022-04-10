Man City vs Liverpool live scores, updates, highlights and lineup as Jesus restores hosts’ lead in crunch Premier League title showdown

Manchester City and Liverpool exchanged early goals in their crunch top-of-the-table Premier League clash before Gabriel Jesus put the leaders ahead before half-time.

A distracted effort from Kevin de Bruyne gave City a sixth-minute lead, but the visitors came back seven minutes later through Diogo Jota at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus – a surprising selection – slammed Liverpool’s offside trap to score his first Premier League goal since September in the 37th minute.

Pep Guardiola’s men are one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp in the summit clash with eight games remaining.

