Man City vs Liverpool live scores, updates, highlights and lineup as Jota cancels De Bruyne strike in crunch Premier League title showdown

Manchester City and Liverpool exchanged goals early in their crunch top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

A distracted effort from Kevin de Bruyne gave City a sixth-minute lead, but the visitors came back seven minutes later through Diogo Jota at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men are one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp in the summit clash with eight games remaining.

Liverpool have won 10 in a row in England’s top flight, while City have tasted defeat only once since October.

The Sporting News is watching the match live and providing live score updates and commentary.

MORE: Liverpool vs Man City face-off: Records, title race, trophies of Klopp vs Guardiola rivalry

man city vs liverpool live score