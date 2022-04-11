Man City vs Liverpool result, highlights and analysis: All classes in Etihad Stadium thriller

Liverpool came from behind twice to level the Premier League title race at Manchester City at 2–2.

A distracted effort from Kevin de Bruyne gave Champion City a sixth-minute lead, but the visitors came back seven minutes later through Diogo Jota at the Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus – a surprise selection – tossed a Liverpool offside trap in the 37th minute to score his first Premier League goal since September, but Mohamed Salah played at Sadio Mane and gave the visitors a flying start for the second period.

The intent to attack did not diminish, but neither side could find a winner, meaning that Pep Guardiola’s men remained one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp at the summit with seven games remaining.

