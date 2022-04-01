Man discovers corpse of “alien” creature washed up on Australian beach

Last week, a man found the corpse of an “alien” creature while on a beach walk in Queensland, Australia, sparking hundreds of internet theories about the strange-looking creature with “human hands” and a “long lizard tail”. Gave. ” It is possible.

According to social media video service agency Storyful, Alex Tan initially recorded a clip of his encounter with it on March 21 at Maroochidor Beach, 60 miles from Brisbane. He uploaded the video on his Instagram page on Tuesday in which Jeev was seen lying on the beach.

“I have felt something strange,” he said in a video. “It’s one of those things you see when people claim they’ve found aliens.”

“Looks like a deer possum, but…