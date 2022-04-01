Man found ‘alien creature’ while walking on beach in Australia

A man taking a morning walk on an Australian beach collides with a creature he says may be out-of-this-world.

Instagram user Alex Tan posted a video of the dead animal or potentially “supernatural” on Tuesday, with hundreds of people commenting on what they thought.

“It’s something you see when people claim they’ve found aliens,” he said in the clip. “How weird is that?”

Tan said it resembled a “hairy possession”, but looked different from anything he had ever encountered.

People in the comments said that it could be a dead mouse or a dead carcass of a kangaroo.

“Maybe a mini chupacabra,” commented one experiment.

“I’m almost certain it’s a ringtail osm. The skull and teeth match, the hands look alike and the shape is almost perfect,” typed another.

