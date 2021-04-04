“Man I miss the game so much, I wanna hoop”: Lakers superstar LeBron James expresses how he’s been missing the game since being sidelined with injuries | The SportsRush

LeBron James has arguably one of the best basketball players ever to step on the NBA floor. His impressively stacked resume lets us know why he is a tough contender for the GOAT conversation giving Michael Jordan a tough competition.

Apart from his unique gameplay, credit for LeBron’s success has to be given to the attention he’s given to his body over the last two decades. James has been known to spend millions of dollars over his body ever year. Due to this, his durability is one of the best in the whole league.

On March 20th, King James left the game against the Atlanta Hawks. LBJ has now been sidelined for over two weeks. Clearly, the basketball fanatic that James is, has been missing the sport. He recently expressed his desires to play the game again. He tweeted:

“Woke up out of my sleep to use the restroom and thought to myself… MAN I WANNA HOOP! MISS IT SO MUCH! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Ok anyways back to sleep I go #BasketballJones”

– LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers will be without the services of their leader LeBron James for 3-5 weeks

Entering the 2020-2021 campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers were the favourites to win their second consecutive title. Although, earlier this past year, the team has been riddled with injuries throughout the season.

Majorly, the Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis has been out from February 14th. After the Lakers were without the likes of Davis, it was a heavy load for James to carry.

Los Angeles Lakers have had a 2-5 record without James on the court. It is clearly hurting the team that none of their two superstars is on the court. It also looks like it won’t be getting better for the Lakers anytime soon as King James will be out for 3-5 weeks.

By the time James will return back in action, the playoffs would be approaching. That means he will have to have his killer mentality as soon as he takes on the floor. If the team wants to be in a good position entering the playoff, they will have to play hard and win games in these last 23 games. With a 31-18 record, the team now sits 4th on the Western Conference with motivated teams behind them eyeing for their spot.