Man jailed for stalking Loose Women star Denise Welch

A man who stalked TV star Dennis Welch has been jailed for more than seven years.
Torak Vanguard of Cannon Street in Salford was sentenced to seven years and seven months at Chester Crown Court on Thursday, 7 April.
The 53-year-old had already admitted to stalking the Hollyoaks actress, as well as charges of arson, possession of a bladed article and damage to property.
During his disturbing chase, on September 19, 2020, Wyngard went to Mrs. Townley’s Wilmslow home and set fire to Skip on her driveway that spread to the garage attached to her property.
Upon arrival, police officers found Wingard nearby and upon searching his bag found a knife.
At that time he pleaded…
