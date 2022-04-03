Man killed in fire in Ronsay, badly affected and unstable home on Tour of Flanders (Ronsay) route

An 80-year-old man was killed when a house caught fire in Ronce on the night of Saturday to Sunday. The house, which is unstable, is located on the route of the Tour of Flanders. According to the public prosecutor, there are serious indications that a terraced house on Kreisberg was set on fire at night.

Lucien D., an 80-year-old resident of the middle of five terraced houses, died in a massive fire in Kreisberg during the night from Saturday to Sunday. Two residents of the affected terraced houses were given emergency shelter by the city. Another resident had to be hospitalized. The other two terraced houses are being renovated.

According to neighbours, the middle rented house was also awaiting renovation and the resident would have to leave the house. “Lucian didn’t know where to go. He no longer had contact with his (step-children),” says one …