Man killed in fire in Ronsay, badly affected house on Tour of Flanders (Ronsay) route

An 80-year-old man was killed when a house caught fire in Ronce on the night of Saturday to Sunday. The house, which is unstable, is located on the route of the Tour of Flanders. This has been reported by the Public Prosecutor of East Flanders.

According to the public prosecutor, there are serious indications that the house in Ronces was on fire. An act of desperation is not ruled out. The Public Prosecutor appointed a fire specialist.

The 80-year-old man’s home is located in Kruisstraat, which is part of the Tour of Flanders route. The house is in disrepair due to the fire. The fire brigade and organization discuss what is possible. (Belgian)