Man Suicide After Killing Two Sons & Wife In Naharpur Village Check Names & Images

A sad piece of news is coming from the Naharpur village of Rohini area, where a bus driver of DTC committed suicide after killing his beloved wife and his two small children at their house. As per the sources, the name of the bus driver is said to be Dheeraj Yadav. This scene was first witnessed by the father of the deceased, Maha Singh, on Thursday morn and then, he immediately informed the police about the whole situation. As per the police, Yadav executed suicide by hanging from a roof fan, after stabbing his wife and two sons. The dead body of his wife Aarti, 28 years old, and his two sons named Hiten, 6 years old and Atharva, 3 years old, has been taken by the police for the postmortem. The age of the driver is said to be around 31 years old. The police are further investigating the incident, and from the residence of the deceased, they have found a suicide note.

Yadav and his family used to reside in a joint family. His elder brother and his family used to live on the 1st floor, he and his family lived on the 2nd floor, while his parents used to live on the ground floor. It is really heartbreaking to know, that Yadav ended his life along with his family. The suicide note left by him on the spot is the only source, that would reveal the circumstances that forced him to end up his life.

The whole Yadav family has been devastated after losing four lives at the same time. Yadav’s parents do not know what exactly happened to their son neither his elder brother is aware of the mental condition of his brother. The police will return the bodies of the deceased to the family, after postmortem. The Deputy Commissioner of police of Rohini, Pranav Tayal, has assured that they have taken legal actions and detailed analysis regarding the same is going on.

Apart from the suicide note, the police are trying to find out other reasons to know what exactly triggered Yadav that he took such an extreme step of stabbing his wife and his two innocent little kids. The police have taken all dead bodies from the crime scene for further investigation and it has been confirmed that Yadav first stabbed his family and then killed himself by hanging from the roof fan. The police are investigating every little piece to know, the reason behind the murder and his suicide note is one of the clues that police has right now, which will unveil the mystery behind this murder case.