ENTERTAINMENT

Man Suicide After Killing Two Sons & Wife In Naharpur Village Check Names & Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
man killed Sons & Wife

A sad piece of news is coming from the Naharpur village of Rohini area, where a bus driver of DTC committed suicide after killing his beloved wife and his two small children at their house. As per the sources, the name of the bus driver is said to be Dheeraj Yadav. This scene was first witnessed by the father of the deceased, Maha Singh, on Thursday morn and then, he immediately informed the police about the whole situation. As per the police, Yadav executed suicide by hanging from a roof fan, after stabbing his wife and two sons. The dead body of his wife Aarti, 28 years old, and his two sons named Hiten, 6 years old and Atharva, 3 years old, has been taken by the police for the postmortem. The age of the driver is said to be around 31 years old. The police are further investigating the incident, and from the residence of the deceased, they have found a suicide note.

man killed Sons & Wife

Yadav and his family used to reside in a joint family. His elder brother and his family used to live on the 1st floor, he and his family lived on the 2nd floor, while his parents used to live on the ground floor. It is really heartbreaking to know, that Yadav ended his life along with his family. The suicide note left by him on the spot is the only source, that would reveal the circumstances that forced him to end up his life.

The whole Yadav family has been devastated after losing four lives at the same time. Yadav’s parents do not know what exactly happened to their son neither his elder brother is aware of the mental condition of his brother. The police will return the bodies of the deceased to the family, after postmortem. The Deputy Commissioner of police of Rohini, Pranav Tayal, has assured that they have taken legal actions and detailed analysis regarding the same is going on.

Apart from the suicide note, the police are trying to find out other reasons to know what exactly triggered Yadav that he took such an extreme step of stabbing his wife and his two innocent little kids. The police have taken all dead bodies from the crime scene for further investigation and it has been confirmed that Yadav first stabbed his family and then killed himself by hanging from the roof fan. The police are investigating every little piece to know, the reason behind the murder and his suicide note is one of the clues that police has right now, which will unveil the mystery behind this murder case.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
442
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
420
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
402
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
399
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
392
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
387
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
364
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
354
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
352
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
341
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top