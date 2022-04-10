Kai Havertz of Chelsea

Man United and Arsenal slip, Chelsea win six and Spurs

Manchester United and Arsenal’s top four Premier League hopes were hammered by defeat as Chelsea bounced back from a Champions League defeat at Southampton with six goals.

Kai Havertz. visual: photosport

Leaders Manchester City hosted second-placed Liverpool on Monday, leaving the focus of Sunday’s games on the battle for a fourth Champions League place.

United suffered a 1–0 loss to struggling Everton at Goodison Park, while Arsenal suffered a 2–1 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Son Heung-min took a stunning hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur took fourth place with a 4-0 win at Aston Villa.

With Arsenal’s defeat earlier on Saturday, Spurs have taken a three-point lead over their north London rivals with 57 points from 31 games – …


Read Full News