Man United and Arsenal slip, Chelsea win six and Spurs

Manchester United and Arsenal’s top four Premier League hopes were hammered by defeat as Chelsea bounced back from a Champions League defeat at Southampton with six goals.

visual: photosport

Leaders Manchester City hosted second-placed Liverpool on Monday, leaving the focus of Sunday’s games on the battle for a fourth Champions League place.

United suffered a 1–0 loss to struggling Everton at Goodison Park, while Arsenal suffered a 2–1 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Son Heung-min took a stunning hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur took fourth place with a 4-0 win at Aston Villa.

With Arsenal’s defeat earlier on Saturday, Spurs have taken a three-point lead over their north London rivals with 57 points from 31 games – …