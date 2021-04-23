Man United fans ask Glazer family to loosen grip on club

LATEST

The Outdated Trafford giants have been controversially taken over by the Glazer household in 2005.

Lord Jim O’Neill and Sir Paul Marshall have written to Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer calling for the possession to loosen their grip on the membership within the wake of Tremendous League debacle.

The Outdated Trafford giants have been controversially taken over by the Glazer household in 2005 and are within the eye of a storm, having turn into one of many 12 founding members of the breakaway competitors introduced on Sunday.

The concept unravelled in a matter of days, with govt vice-chairman Ed Woodward resigning, United pulling out and co-chairman Glazer writing to followers admitting “we obtained it unsuitable”.

Lord O’Neill – who tried to oust the Glazers in 2010 as a part of the ‘Crimson Knights’ – and Marshall have since despatched a letter asking for the Glazer household to place their phrases into motion.

The letter, shared by Manchester United Supporters Belief chief govt Duncan Drasdo, learn: “In some ways, this (Tremendous League) episode is the end result of your 16 years possession of the membership and is maybe the strongest instance of the way you appear to have been persistently out of contact with the membership, spirit, certainly, very function of Manchester United.”

The letter says that if the Glazers “wish to put issues proper with all the Manchester United neighborhood” then they need to announce to the New York Inventory Alternate that they’re “changing all of the fairness possession in Manchester United PLC into one class of shares, every with the identical voting rights”.

O’Neill and Marshall mentioned they need to announce plans to promote the collective household stake right down to a most of 49.9 per cent, amongst different recommended actions.

