Man United in advanced talks with Eric ten Hago

Manchester United’s talks with Eric ten Haag are at “an advanced stage”, sources have told ESPN, with a deal outlined to become the new manager at Old Trafford.

Sources on both sides of the talks say a formal agreement has yet to be signed, but it is expected that Ten Haig will be announced as the next permanent owner, possibly before the end of April.

, Keep or dump Man Utd? Pogba, Rashford and Ronaldo at risk

– Ogden: Conte showing Man United what they’ve been missing

– Dawson: Man Utd doesn’t look good enough for top four

, Don’t have ESPN? get instant access

ESPN reported last week that United were ready to finalize the appointment, and Ten Haag is keen to make sure he will be given the best chance of success, and that he…