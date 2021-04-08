Man United keen to include Declan Rice as part of any West Ham deal for Lingard

Manchester United could well insist on West Ham including Declan Rice in any deal for Jesse Lingard this summer.

The 28-year-old moved to the London Stadium on a temporary basis in the January transfer window and has been a revelation for the Hammers.

Getty Manchester United could try and lure Declan Rice to Old Trafford if West Ham pursue Jesse Lingard

Lingard’s nine goal involvements (six goals, three assists) since his debut on February 3 are more than any other player in the Premier League and earned him an England recall last month.

David Moyes is leading the Hammers on an unlikely Champions League charge with just eight games of the season remaining, with Lingard very much a part of the immediate future.

However, it is understood Moyes could be forced to part with another star man in order to ensure the deal takes place, with Declan Rice a target for United.

According to The Athletic, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old and sources claim there was ‘light-hearted talk’ about a potential switch to the Red Devils during the recent international break with the Three Lions.

Getty Lingard is playing a big role in West Ham’s push for a top four spot

Miracle revealed earlier this week the midfielder returned to his club with a swollen knee locked in a brace after injuring ligaments, ruling him out for at least four weeks.

It will come as a huge blow to the club in their immediate attempts to secure an unlikely European spot, but could also hamper their chances of keeping Rice for another season without that lure.

Moyes admitted the club could be vulnerable to offers for their best players in the summer, but conceded it would take ‘Bank of England’ money to prise Rice away from the club where he has made more than 100 Premier League appearances and captained.

As for Lingard, he extended his contract with the Red Devils in December before the move, but the Hammers failed to include an option to buy upon the conclusion of the loan deal and it could take up to ‘£60million’ to bring him back.