LATEST

Man United keen to include Declan Rice as part of any West Ham deal for Lingard

Avatar
By
Posted on
Manchester United could try and lure Declan Rice to Old Trafford if West Ham pursue Jesse Lingard

Manchester United could well insist on West Ham including Declan Rice in any deal for Jesse Lingard this summer.

The 28-year-old moved to the London Stadium on a temporary basis in the January transfer window and has been a revelation for the Hammers.

Manchester United could try and lure Declan Rice to Old Trafford if West Ham pursue Jesse Lingard

Getty

Manchester United could try and lure Declan Rice to Old Trafford if West Ham pursue Jesse Lingard

Lingard’s nine goal involvements (six goals, three assists) since his debut on February 3 are more than any other player in the Premier League and earned him an England recall last month.

David Moyes is leading the Hammers on an unlikely Champions League charge with just eight games of the season remaining, with Lingard very much a part of the immediate future.

However, it is understood Moyes could be forced to part with another star man in order to ensure the deal takes place, with Declan Rice a target for United.

According to The Athletic, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old and sources claim there was ‘light-hearted talk’ about a potential switch to the Red Devils during the recent international break with the Three Lions.

Lingard is playing a big role in West Ham’s push for a top four spot

Getty

Lingard is playing a big role in West Ham’s push for a top four spot

Miracle revealed earlier this week the midfielder returned to his club with a swollen knee locked in a brace after injuring ligaments, ruling him out for at least four weeks.

It will come as a huge blow to the club in their immediate attempts to secure an unlikely European spot, but could also hamper their chances of keeping Rice for another season without that lure.

Moyes admitted the club could be vulnerable to offers for their best players in the summer, but conceded it would take ‘Bank of England’ money to prise Rice away from the club where he has made more than 100 Premier League appearances and captained.

As for Lingard, he extended his contract with the Red Devils in December before the move, but the Hammers failed to include an option to buy upon the conclusion of the loan deal and it could take up to ‘£60million’ to bring him back.

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView");

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
772
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
769
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
760
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
739
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
736
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
729
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
685
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
661
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
617
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
612
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top