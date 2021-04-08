Man United seize control of UEL tie as Rashford and Bruno strike to sink Granada

Marcus Rashford scored his 20th goal of the season and Bruno Fernandes slotted a late penalty to put Manchester United in total command of their Europa League quarter-final against Granada.

For the first time in his career, England striker Rashford made it 20 goals in consecutive seasons as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory against their Spanish opponents at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes stadium.

Getty Rashford gave United the lead in the first half

AFP It was the England striker’s 20th goal of the season

At one stage, however, the job looked like it was far from done as THREE key players picked up bookings to become suspended for the second leg at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire were all cautioned, meaning they are out of the return affair next Thursday.

However, a good night turned into an excellent one late on as the referee pointed the spot for a challenge on Edinson Cavani.

Bruno Fernandes slotted the resulting spot kick – the 11th he has converted from 12 attempts as a United player – and the Red Devils are now on the cusp of another semi-final under Solskjaer.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will follow shortly.

