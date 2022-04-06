Man United still assessing managerial options amid Erik ten Haag report

Manchester United are in talks with several candidates over the vacant manager’s job at Old Trafford, the PA news agency understands.

A report on Wednesday afternoon claimed United were close to appointing Erik ten Haag as the permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It was reported that United have settled on Ten Haag from the four-man shortlist and the 52-year-old Dutchman was set to leave current club Ajax at the end of the season.

But the PA understands that talks are on with other candidates and a deal has not been finalized with anyone yet.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui and Spain coach Luis Enrique have also been shortlisted.

Ten Haig and Pochettino, who still have a year left…