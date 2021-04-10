Man United ‘still interested in signing Jan Oblak’

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak remains a transfer target for Manchester United, according to a report.

The 28-year-old has again been in impressive form for Diego Simeone‘s team this term, keeping 16 clean sheets in 37 appearances in all competitions, conceding just 30 times in the process.

The Slovenia international has established himself as one of the leading stoppers in European football during his time at Atletico, with Man United thought to have a long-standing interest in his services.

Dean Henderson has recently replaced David De Gea as Man United’s number one goalkeeper, and the former is expected to keep the gloves, at least in the Premier League, for the rest of the season.

However, according to 90min, the 20-time English champions are not entirely comfortable with their goalkeeping situation at the club, with De Gea potentially moving on in the upcoming market.

The report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have doubts over Henderson’s suitability for the number one position, meanwhile, and Oblak remains a leading target for the club.

The Slovenian is believed to have a £103m release clause in his current deal at Wanda Metropolitano.