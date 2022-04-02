Man United vs Leicester live updates: Fred strikes cancel Ihanacho’s opener in Premier League game

2 April 2022 2:41 pm EDT
have a good evening!
Thanks for following and tuning in to tonight’s live blog. we hope to see you again soon!
luke bisset
2 April 2022 2:27 pm EDT
FT: Manchester United 1-1 Leicester
It’s all here at Old Trafford. Points are shared as Fred’s strike deflects Iheanacho’s diving header. Brendan Rodgers’ side would be disappointed as they felt they were ahead in the 82nd minute, but Madison’s goal was rejected after an on-field VAR review following a build-up glitch.
luke bisset
2 April 2022 2:27 pm EDT
United approx!
90+6′ Manchester United 1-1 Leicester
The hosts counter and Elanga look to play a ball across the box, but Fofana clears for a corner.
luke bisset
2 April 2022 2:25 pm EDT
Oh no Leicester!
90+4′ Manchester United…
