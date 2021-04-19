Man United’s Teden Mengi out for season with hamstring injury

Teden Mengi has been on mortgage at Derby since January and made 9 appearances for the Championship strugglers.

On-loan Derby defender Mengi Week has been dominated out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring damage and is returning to Manchester United. The 18-year-old centre-back made his first-team debut in opposition to LASK within the Europa League final season and lately signed a brand new deal till not less than 2024. Mengi has been on mortgage at Derby since January and made 9 appearances for the Sky Guess Championship strugglers.

However Rams boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that {the teenager} has returned to Previous Trafford after sustaining a season-ending challenge.

The hamstring criticism isn’t thought-about severe and shall be handled at his dad or mum membership.

United’s all-time prime scorer Rooney has made no secret of his curiosity in bringing {the teenager} again to Derby on mortgage subsequent season.