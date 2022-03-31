Man Utd in Australia: Red Devils will play Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace in July

Manchester United are set to return to Australia in July with pre-season games against Premier League rivals and A-League main powerhouses.

As part of a wider Asia tour, the Red Devils will face Crystal Palace at the MCG on 19 July, while also taking on Melbourne Victory four days earlier at the same venue.

This will be the first pre-season tour since his trip to play Leeds United in Perth in 2019, which has had the last two off-seasons hit hard by COVID-19.

The Red Devils are also reportedly planning to face Liverpool in Bangkok, with a second match against Palace in Singapore also on the cards.

Manchester United have toured Australia on three occasions over the past 25 years, including a match against the Socceros in Melbourne in 1999, a 2013 exhibition.