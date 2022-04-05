Man Utd news: Wayne Rooney slams Jose Mourinho for treating youngsters like they ‘do not exist’

Wayne Rooney was Jose Mourinho’s captain in his first season (Photo via Getty Images by Jon Peters/Manchester United)

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has criticized Jose Mourinho for treating the club’s academy as if it “didn’t exist” during his time at Old Trafford.

The Roma boss spent two and a half years at the Theater of Dreams following his appointment in 2016 and Rooney was their captain for his first campaign at the club.

Mourinho’s appointment represents a departure from the club’s traditions but was deemed necessary at the time Manchester City appointed Pep Guardiola.

The Portuguese coach won the Europa League and League Cup in his first season, but things quickly turned bad since then, with Mourinho departing for less than 18…