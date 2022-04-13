Man wanted after firing in metro, denies attack

New York shooting. Frank James is actively sought after by New York police this Wednesday after a shooting in the subway, in which several people were injured on Tuesday. What is there to know.

summary

[Mise à jour le 13 avril 2022 à 11h38] After the scare, the manhunt. New York is still on alert a day after the subway attack in which 23 people were injured. This Wednesday, April 13, 2022, local police are actively searching for a man they have released a photo of whom they qualify as a “person of interest” in their investigation without mentioning the alleged perpetrator. Huh. Or the prime suspect. Could be the man who opened fire on the passengers of metro train on Tuesday morning (time…