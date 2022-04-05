Man who killed mother, two of his children sentenced to life in Ajax

Oshawa, Ont. – A man who viciously assaulted and murdered a mother and her two children east of Toronto has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility of parole.

A judge called Corey Fein’s actions “horrific” as he sentenced Tuesday in an Oshawa, Ont., court.

Fenn was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Krasimira Pejcinowski and her children Roy, 14, and Vanelia, 13, in Ajax, Ont.

“Mr Fein’s actions destroyed the family and caused considerable damage to the community,” Justice Howard Leibovich said in court.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence of a minimum of 10 years before parole eligibility.

The judge imposed the disqualification of parole…