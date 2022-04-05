Man who killed woman, 2 children sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for 25 years

A man who repeatedly killed his girlfriend and her two children has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for 25 years.

Justice Howard Leibovich delivered his sentence to Corey Fein in Superior Court in Oshawa on Tuesday morning.

Fenn, 33, was convicted in 2018 of three counts of second-degree murder for the murders of 39-year-old Krasimira Pejcinowski, her 15-year-old son, Roy, and her daughter, Vanelia, 13.

Leibovich decided a parole ineligibility period for Pejinowski’s murders and Roy would be served concurrently.

Judges are now awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court of Canada in the Alexander Bissonnet case on whether it is constitutional to impose a continuous period of disqualification of parole for many…