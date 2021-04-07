LATEST

Manas tried to look in Puri’s room – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Molki 7 April 2021

Purvi and Manas are on a video call while Manas is trying to locate the goons who enter Purvi’s room via a drone. Poorvi asks if they steal anything, Manas denies it. Purvi then asks if he manages to reveal his face. Manas says that he has covered his face with a mask. Anjali is about to examine the last shelf of the wardrobe and thinks that Molki has definitely kept all her jewelery here. She finds the jewelery there and packs everything in the bag. Manas tells that the thieves are stealing your jewelry and asks if he tries to stop him. But Eastern stopped him.

Molki 7 April 2021

While Poorvi is thinking about the thieves how can they know the exact locations of her jewelery. At the same time, Jyoti notices that she is spying with the drone, she is shocked. Anjali looked at him and said why stand up. She points to the drone and seeing this she is shocked as well. Manas tells Poorvi that he comes to know about the drone. Poorvi asks her to hide in her room. While Anjali and Jyoti started chasing the drone and finally they saw it and covered it under a blanket. Manas informs Puri and starts crying and Puri consoles her.

At the same time, Juhi arrives at the house and summons Manas. Anjali and Jyoti stop listening to Juhi’s voice. Anjali realizes that Juhi has arrived and it is no one else but Manas who is operating the drone. Jyoti gets scared and thinks that they can be caught, but Anjali asks her to stay with the plan. Manas hears Juhi’s voice and immediately turns to her. But he also tells Poorvi that she is going to Juhi.

But Anjali and Jyoti go after Juhi and cover her mouth and take her to a room. But Mana sees this happening, she goes to her room and tells Puri the same. She asks Poorvi to help them. Purvi gets a conclusion and asks him to bring out his toy car and with its help, Manas manages to escape the thugs from the house and that too without any ornaments. Puri again made a strategy and asked Manas to call Priyu and Sudha while they were all talking to Purvi Anjali. She informs Pragya. At first, Prakshi did not believe him, but later ordered the goons to break all laptops and change their hideouts.

Purvi already informs Preu and Sudha that he is imprisoned in an old computer warehouse. She tells him to inform the police immediately. The episode ends and remains associated with social telecasts for more information and all the latest updates on Molki written updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
733
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
731
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
728
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
727
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
715
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
707
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
672
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
619
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
589
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
586
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top