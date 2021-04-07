Manas tried to look in Puri’s room – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Purvi and Manas are on a video call while Manas is trying to locate the goons who enter Purvi’s room via a drone. Poorvi asks if they steal anything, Manas denies it. Purvi then asks if he manages to reveal his face. Manas says that he has covered his face with a mask. Anjali is about to examine the last shelf of the wardrobe and thinks that Molki has definitely kept all her jewelery here. She finds the jewelery there and packs everything in the bag. Manas tells that the thieves are stealing your jewelry and asks if he tries to stop him. But Eastern stopped him.

While Poorvi is thinking about the thieves how can they know the exact locations of her jewelery. At the same time, Jyoti notices that she is spying with the drone, she is shocked. Anjali looked at him and said why stand up. She points to the drone and seeing this she is shocked as well. Manas tells Poorvi that he comes to know about the drone. Poorvi asks her to hide in her room. While Anjali and Jyoti started chasing the drone and finally they saw it and covered it under a blanket. Manas informs Puri and starts crying and Puri consoles her.

At the same time, Juhi arrives at the house and summons Manas. Anjali and Jyoti stop listening to Juhi’s voice. Anjali realizes that Juhi has arrived and it is no one else but Manas who is operating the drone. Jyoti gets scared and thinks that they can be caught, but Anjali asks her to stay with the plan. Manas hears Juhi’s voice and immediately turns to her. But he also tells Poorvi that she is going to Juhi.

But Anjali and Jyoti go after Juhi and cover her mouth and take her to a room. But Mana sees this happening, she goes to her room and tells Puri the same. She asks Poorvi to help them. Purvi gets a conclusion and asks him to bring out his toy car and with its help, Manas manages to escape the thugs from the house and that too without any ornaments. Puri again made a strategy and asked Manas to call Priyu and Sudha while they were all talking to Purvi Anjali. She informs Pragya. At first, Prakshi did not believe him, but later ordered the goons to break all laptops and change their hideouts.

Purvi already informs Preu and Sudha that he is imprisoned in an old computer warehouse. She tells him to inform the police immediately. The episode ends and remains associated with social telecasts for more information and all the latest updates on Molki written updates.