Manatal: Democratizing Recruiting Software

Manatal is a cloud-based recruitment software catering to agencies and corporate HR departments of all sizes. The platform includes all the indispensable ATS (applicant tracking software) tools for sourcing candidates and managing them throughout the whole recruitment process, communication and collaboration tools for smooth information relay and remote work, and AI tools for easily finding the best candidates in your database. It also has a recruitment CRM, career page builder, and many more compelling features, which we will discuss in more detail below.

First Steps

The first thing new users will notice about Manatal is the clear and modern interface. It really exemplifies well the vision of the company to “Democratize recruitment software”. The software is so intuitive that it takes little to no time to become proficient at and to start playing with the more advanced tools that the platform has to offer. It’s also important to mention that there is no installation needed at all. Since the software is cloud-based, all it takes is to login from your internet browser, and you are good to go.

Once in the platform, users are welcomed by a set of tutorials to guide them through all the basics.

Note: If you are already using a recruitment software and would like to migrate your data. Manatal includes a tool to easily import candidates, contacts, and all other records from your old ATS through CSV or JSON files.

After playing and exploring the platform for a bit, it’s highly recommended to book a free training call with their support team. They’ll give you a custom tour of the software based on your recruitment processes and answer any questions to make sure you haven’t missed anything.

From here, you will be equipped with all that you need to leverage the software and boost your recruitment! In no specific order, here are some of the top things we liked about Manatal.

Centralized Recruitment Channels

A major challenge for most people in recruitment is to keep up with all the applications coming from each channel they use to acquire candidates. Manatal solves that in an instant. Whether you are sourcing candidates on Linkedin using a Chrome extension, on social media, using your own career page or job boards, each applicant will end up in the platform under the relevant job ready to be screened.

Talking about job boards, if you feel like your jobs don’t get enough applicants and you wish to give them more exposure, Manatal offers the possibility to share job ads for free on a large number of job boards like Linkedin, Facebook Jobs, or Google for Jobs to name a few. You can also go a step further and advertise your jobs on thousands of premium channels such as Indeed, Monster and ZipRecruiter with just a few clicks! This completely eliminates the need for jumping from a job board to another to post job ads and then going back there regularly to check for new applicants.

Resume Parsing & AI Recommendation

Recruiting can involve a lot of tedious work such as entering candidate details in the system or reviewing hundreds of profiles per week. To solve this issue and allow recruiters to focus on more important matters such as getting to know candidates better, Manatal includes a resume parser that will cut manual entry almost completely.

This is how it works: once a resume enters the system either from a candidate applying or a recruiter adding the resume, all the candidate’s details will automatically be extracted and added directly in the candidate’s profile. This includes things like contact information, address, salary, experiences, and many more. It even goes as far as to extract all the relevant skills of the candidate.

This brings us to the second set of tools in this section: the AI recommendations. This cuts your sourcing and screening times by half at least. Once you’ve created a new job, inserted its job description and all job details, the software will automatically recommend the best candidates in your database for that specific job in just a few seconds.

These recommendations are based on the skills previously extracted, as well as numerous other criteria such as location, education, spoken languages, experiences, and more. As a result, you’ll find top candidates for the job within your candidate pool within seconds and with minimum effort.

Similarly, every candidate that is added to a job will be evaluated in the same way and given a score describing its suitability for the role. Screening can now be done in an efficient manner and recruiters can focus their attention on the most promising candidates.

Social Media Recruitment

This is another feature that we love. Because hiring the wrong candidate can be costly, Manatal allows users to get to know their candidates better through social media. With a push of a button, Manatal will automatically retrieve all publicly available social media profiles of a given candidate and present them all on one screen. This can save a lot of time to the recruiter, and can be leveraged to gain a better understanding of candidates thus increasing the chance of hiring the right person for the job.

Career Page

Company employer branding is now more important than ever. That is why Manatal includes an easy-to-use career page builder. The tool doesn’t require any coding or technical knowledge, and everyone can end up with a professional and customized career page. There’s even a step-by-step video guide in the documentation section that takes users through the whole process.

Communication & Collaboration

Efficient communication channels with both candidates and internally are essential for a recruitment system to perform. This statement is even more true now with a lot of recruiting being done remotely. To that end, Manatal includes an inbox feature that centralizes all relevant conversations with candidates and contacts, so that everyone in your team is on the same page when working on the same project. Moreover, the inbox can be integrated with Gmail/G Suite or Outlook email for maximum convenience.

Whether it is to share candidates, request/give feedback, or other reasons, email exchanges between HR and hiring managers can and will get lost from time to time. This badly hurts the recruitment process by adding unnecessary delays. Imagine that your “perfect” candidate already accepted another offer while you were waiting for two weeks for that final interview feedback to arrive. Manatal deals with this through a dedicated portal for external users (e.g. hiring managers).

In a nutshell, hiring managers and other relevant parties are allowed to participate in the recruitment process by sharing notes and feedback, scheduling meetings, due dates and more. This way, everything related to a specific opening can be tracked and managed efficiently from within Manatal. We also appreciate that this feature doesn’t come at an extra cost as opposed to many other solutions in the space.

Recruitment CRM

For those working in staffing, recruiting or headhunting agencies, the client management side of the job is as important as the candidate side. Hence, the need for a solid platform to track leads and nurture clients. This is exactly what Manatal brings to the table with its recruitment CRM.

In addition to offering the complete toolset of a modern CRM platform, you’ll get the added benefit of having all your client information connected with their relevant jobs and candidates making it an all-in-one platform for agency recruiters. No more need to jump back and forth from a software to another, plus you won’t have the need to pay for a second solution.

Reports and Analytics

Analytics is vital to truly understand why some recruitment efforts work and why others don’t yield any results. That’s why every performing recruitment system is structured and continuously improved based on the analysis of key recruitment metrics.

Manatal provides in-depth analysis and detailed performance reports. These are organized by category such as candidate reports (measure candidate acquisition by channel, source,…), job reports (time to hire, cost of hire,…), hiring performance reports (hiring performance ratios by source, channel,…), and many more.

Manatal makes reporting easy and it is now up to you to leverage this information to take your recruitment to the next level.

Support

Everyone has had that experience of reaching out to customer support in search of help and being completely ignored. It’s the complete opposite here. Manatal’s support team is not only reachable round-the-clock, but they are also very responsive.

There are multiple ways of reaching out to them but by far, the most convenient will be through the dedicated support chat inside the application. This offers the users an almost immediate response from the support team.

Also worth mentioning is that Manatal includes an extensive and detailed documentation with screenshots and videos to take users through each tool.

Other noteworthy features include a complete set of tools to manage data processing compliance of candidates like GDPR or CCPA, a referral management tool, automated resume formatting and branding, all the tools to schedule and manage activities, a dedicated feature for candidate onboarding and placement management.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manatal is currently one of the best (if not the best) recruitment software out there. It is easy to use and the list of tools included is really exhaustive (see below for the complete list).

Our final point will be regarding the pricing. Most other ATSs offer complicated pricing structures which involve costly overheads to use the software to their maximum potential. That makes them very expensive, especially considering that they, more often than not, lack modern features, have clunky and unintuitive user interfaces, offer no free trial, have poor customer support, and the list goes on.

On the other hand, Manatal has two pricing plans (USD $15 and $35/user/month) and no hidden costs. To add to that, there’s a 14-day free trial available for anyone to test out the software and make an informed decision. Give it a try!

Features