Manchester Airport evacuated with over 200 passengers forced to re-enter

Manchester airport was evacuated as soon as emergency services arrived.

The incident happened on Friday (March 25) at Terminal 1. The departure lounge was evacuated and firefighters were seen at the scene. Videos being shared on social media showed an announcement on the airport’s public address system that said: “Please note, an incident has occurred with the need to evacuate this area immediately.”

The airport has confirmed that the evacuation was caused by a fire at one of the food outlets. The incident was stopped till 6.15 pm and around 200 passengers were re-screened, men’s report, A spokesperson confirmed that their flights were organized for them after the disruption.

A statement from Manchester Airport said: “The T1 departure lounge was briefly evacuated…