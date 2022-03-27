Manchester and Liverpool mayors demand post-Brexit reset in ties amid Irish travel

The mayors of Manchester and Liverpool will seek to “resetting” post-Brexit ties with Ireland as they begin a two-day visit to Dublin on Monday.

The visit of Labor Mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotherham comes at a time of poor relations between Ireland and Britain, amid the ongoing EU-UK dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to The Irish Times before the trip, he sought to differentiate between his cities in the north-west of England – which have strong social and economic ties with Ireland – and the UK government led by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson. .

,