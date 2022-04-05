Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid Live! De Bruyne Goals - Champions League Match Stream, Latest Score Updates Today

1649190585

72 Minutes: It will be interesting to see what City does now.

Do they just try to keep this lead, or grab the initiative and really push for a second? The latter seems more…

1649190449

aim! Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid | Kevin De Bruyne 70′

Lead the city!

The option has immediate effect! Foden picks it up, pulls off three defenders and slides a perfect pass to De Bruyne.

He can run on it and finish off Oblak for the first time… Brilliant goal.

1649190390

69 min: Welcome Jack.

Rodrigo de Paul hits his first touch straight behind the winger, and the Atlético man earns the first yellow card of the match.

1649190312

68 Minutes: Guardiola’s turn to make a triple change.

Grealish, Foden and Jesus all introduced. Sterling, Gundogan and Mahrez…


