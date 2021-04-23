Manchester City ‘agree deals for Fluminense duo’

Manchester Metropolis attain an settlement with Brazilian membership Fluminense to signal youngsters Kayky and Metinho, in keeping with Fabrizio Romano.

Kayky’s future has been the topic of a lot hypothesis in current months, with Liverpool additionally regarded as admirers of the 17-year-old, who has scored twice and registered one help in 9 first-team appearances for his Brazilian facet through the present season.

In response to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man Metropolis have now agreed a €10m (£8.7m) deal for the teenager, who will pen a five-year contract with the Residents upon his arrival subsequent June.

Romano, in the meantime, claims that Pep Guardiola‘s facet are additionally set to signal Metinho from Fluminense as a part of the identical deal.

The journalist studies that the 18-year-old, who will value an preliminary €5m (£4.4m), will even signal a five-year contract with the Residents earlier than becoming a member of Troyes on mortgage.

Defensive midfielder Metinho is but to make a first-team look for Fluminense.