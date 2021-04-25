LATEST

Manchester City ‘alerted to Nicolas Tagliafico availability’

Ajax are reportedly ready to promote Nicolas Tagliafico, who continues to be linked with Manchester Metropolis, for £13m this summer time.

Ajax are reportedly ready to promote Nicolas Tagliafico for £13m throughout this summer time’s switch window.

The 28-year-old has been persistently linked with a transfer away from Amsterdam during the last couple of seasons however has so far remained with the Dutch giants.

The Argentina worldwide has once more been a key participant for Ajax in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign, contributing one objective and three assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Based on the TMT Mail, I Lancieri have made it clear to events that the left-back shall be obtainable for as little as £13m within the upcoming market.

The report claims that Manchester Metropolis stay within the South American, though Inter Milan and Leeds United have additionally been credited with an curiosity.

Tagliafico has made 137 appearances for Ajax since arriving from Independiente in January 2018.

