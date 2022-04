This Sunday, April 10, 2022, the match between Manchester City and Liverpool was all too. (Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN Spain) — Manchester City and Liverpool starred in a scintillating match on the 32nd match of the English Premier League this Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s team got Klopp’s team at home. The back-and-forth game ended in a 2-2 draw with better chances for City.

A remarkable encounter ends with points shared#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/STIMCZhSsi — Premier League (@premierleague) April 10, 2022

Manchester went ahead in the fifth minute with a goal from Kevin De Bruyne. Just eight minutes…