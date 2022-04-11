Manchester City and Liverpool draw 2-2, with seven games left to win the Premier League title

Excitement, intensity, action and quality from first minute to last minute – Sunday’s 2-2 draw between Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool showed why the Premier League is the number one competition in the game.

The result means the title race remains open – Pep Guardiola’s City remain one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool – and some bet against it as each side has seven games left to play.

run-in Manchester City liverpool Brighton (H) Manchester United (HK) Watford (H) Everton (H) Leeds United (A) Newcastle (A) Newcastle (H) Spurs (H) Wolves (A) Aston Villa (A) West Ham (A) Southampton (A) Aston Villa (H) Wolves (H)

But even without the added tension provided by the context of the fight for the top spot, the competition…