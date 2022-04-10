Manchester City and Liverpool kept the title fight exciting with a blistering point division. Premier League 2021/2022

Kevin De Bruyne leaves no doubt about who the mentor is at Manchester City. He started the football party with a – though distracting – long shot.

Liverpool had a rough time but were able to equalize quickly after a great team goal with Jota as the end station.

De Bruyne continued to divide and rule, but his teammates could not appreciate all his passes. Gabriel Jesus was able to do so with a cross from Joo Cancello, which resulted in City going into the break with the lead.

Liverpool came out of the dressing room angrily. Sadio Mane’s equalizing goal was a bolt out of the blue for City, who didn’t know for a moment what arrows Wood made.

However, City seemed to hold back when Sterling managed to secure an assist from De Bruyne. From offside, this is what VAR’s eagle eye saw.

In the final stage, Mahrez had the best chance to crown himself as the match winner. His free kick hit the post and followed by a…