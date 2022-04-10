Manchester City and Liverpool play out a brilliant draw to keep the Premier League title race in balance

City took the lead in the first five minutes when Kevin de Bruyne’s deflected shot passed a frustrated Alison in goal.
But Liverpool soon retreated a bit, with Diogo Jota tapping from close at home.
And in a blistering first half, Gabriel Jesus took Manchester City back to equalize 47 seconds after half-time for only Sadio Mane.
The draw means City have a one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, with just seven games remaining of the season.
thrilling fight
This exciting match was seen from the very first whistle at the Etihad Stadium.
Two of the most entertaining teams in Europe are in excellent form and coached by two of the best managers in the world.
With a powder keg of an atmosphere, it seemed that both teams were fed up with that energy – with…
