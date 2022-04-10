Manchester City and Liverpool play out a brilliant draw to keep the Premier League title race in balance

City took the lead in the first five minutes when Kevin de Bruyne’s deflected shot passed a frustrated Alison in goal.

But Liverpool soon retreated a bit, with Diogo Jota tapping from close at home.

And in a blistering first half, Gabriel Jesus took Manchester City back to equalize 47 seconds after half-time for only Sadio Mane.

The draw means City have a one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, with just seven games remaining of the season.