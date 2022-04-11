Manchester City and Liverpool take part in another extraordinary game where De Bruyne shone

Man City and Liverpool put up another great match. In the race for the championship title, both the teams surrendered by shock. The split (2–2, same score as in the first leg) benefits the Mancunians, who maintain a one point lead. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring and gave a perfect performance.

An especially sporty and respectable climate. in pregame, guardiola And religion Pleasant exchanges, the first praising his “greatest opponent of his career”, while the other “didn’t understand, given football’s offer, that he has never won C1 with Man City”.

There’s this extra touch of madness surrounding the meetings between these two clubs. Because they have established an undisputed dominance since 2018 and this match could be a turning point in the title of champion of 2022.

so when Real already stumbling Alison After five minutes, the football fan knows he’ll live for 90 minutes…